IND vs NED: Man proposes girlfriend during T20 match; watch viral video | Twitter

Today's game was not just about on-ground scores and runs, a fan who proposed his girlfriend stole the limelight too. At the Sydney Cricket Ground, a man from India took to the knee for a romantic marriage proposal and offered the ring to his lover. Was it a "Yes"? Amidst the cheer during India versus Netherlands T20 World Cup match, the stadium as well as the broadcast camera pulled in to capture the love moment of two youngsters.

In a video shared by the official Instagram page of International Cricket Council (ICC), we can see a man winning the heart of his girlfriend. When he proposes her, her happy smile communicates the yes!

Watch:

The incident has gone viral on social media. It has been shared by multiple netizens on Twitter. Talking of the win-defeat update from the match, India defeated Netherlands by 56 runs to register their second consecutive win in the ongoing World Cup.