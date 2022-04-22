'We want Online exam': CSK fan holds placard at Mumbai stadium during IPL match

Indian Premier League is making the headlines not just for the soaring high shots, wickets or wins but also for off-ground snaps.

As the camera took to pan through the audience seated at the stadium bleachers, not only were people seen enjoying their little fun filled fan moment but also caught on camera for their promises and wants.

The stadium's seating arena has become more than a cricket zone, with people viewing it as the platform to address crucial messages, convey their long awaited say and so on...

In the recent past, since the IPL fever flavored the air, a youngster was spotted posing at the stadium claiming to resign from job if Hardik Pandya hits 50 runs, later a middle aged female was held a placard to signal that she won't tie the knot before Royal Challengers Bangalore gets the Indian Premier League trophy.

Now, amidst the MivsCSK game took place on Thursday evening at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, a CSK fan dressed in the respective IPL franchise jersey took to capture the screen for his support towards "#We want Online exam."

Since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the education system adapted to the online mode and later to hybrid session. However, several students who tuned into online lectures demand the examination to be conducted in the same, suggesting that the difference in teaching-testing method is unjust.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 09:21 AM IST