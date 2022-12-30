Florida couple who flushed engagement ring in 2001, find it 21 years later in septic tank; read the most amusing story | WFLA

A couple in Florida was having one of their romantic moments of love proposal when things turned unromantic and awkward. Back in 2001, when Nick Day proposed to his lady love Shaina with a diamond engagement ring, the ring went down the toilet. Quite literally. Before Shaina could say ‘I love you too,’ the ring accidentally got lost in the toilet.

It was days before Christmas that they received their dearest gift that they would have often prayed the Santa for. Yes, the lost ring was found, and that happened 21 years after it was flushed down the toilet. Wondering how? Nick’s mother, Renee, had hired a plumber to replace the toilet and that saw the ring getting recovered. It was spotted in the septic tank.

Reportedly, after the housekeeping process, Nick's parents wrapped up the ring and gave it to the couple as a Christmas gift. Proving that diamonds are forever, Nick was quoted in reports as saying, "Check your toilets when you lose things."

“I climbed down into the septic tank so we could pump every bit of it through a strainer to try to find it. No luck,” Shaina Day told a Florida-based TV station WFLA while recalling her search back in the years. It was this November that the couple reunited with the love present in a bizarre story that has taken the internet by storm.

Read Also Why is New Zealand taxing cow farts and burps?