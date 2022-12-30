e-Paper Get App
HomeViralFlorida couple who flushed engagement ring in 2001, find it 21 years later in septic tank; read the most amusing story

Florida couple who flushed engagement ring in 2001, find it 21 years later in septic tank; read the most amusing story

Proving that diamonds are forever, Nick was quoted in reports as saying, "Check your toilets when you lose things."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 30, 2022, 01:46 PM IST
article-image
Florida couple who flushed engagement ring in 2001, find it 21 years later in septic tank; read the most amusing story | WFLA
Follow us on

A couple in Florida was having one of their romantic moments of love proposal when things turned unromantic and awkward. Back in 2001, when Nick Day proposed to his lady love Shaina with a diamond engagement ring, the ring went down the toilet. Quite literally. Before Shaina could say ‘I love you too,’ the ring accidentally got lost in the toilet.

It was days before Christmas that they received their dearest gift that they would have often prayed the Santa for. Yes, the lost ring was found, and that happened 21 years after it was flushed down the toilet. Wondering how? Nick’s mother, Renee, had hired a plumber to replace the toilet and that saw the ring getting recovered. It was spotted in the septic tank.

Read Also
GPay users troll app for sending useless scratch card 'rewards', share funny memes using Ashneer...
article-image

Reportedly, after the housekeeping process, Nick's parents wrapped up the ring and gave it to the couple as a Christmas gift. Proving that diamonds are forever, Nick was quoted in reports as saying, "Check your toilets when you lose things."

“I climbed down into the septic tank so we could pump every bit of it through a strainer to try to find it. No luck,” Shaina Day told a Florida-based TV station WFLA while recalling her search back in the years. It was this November that the couple reunited with the love present in a bizarre story that has taken the internet by storm.

Read Also
Why is New Zealand taxing cow farts and burps?
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Florida couple who flushed engagement ring in 2001, find it 21 years later in septic tank; read the...

Florida couple who flushed engagement ring in 2001, find it 21 years later in septic tank; read the...

Watch: Old video of Pelé playing guitar goes viral after the demise of the Brazilian footballer

Watch: Old video of Pelé playing guitar goes viral after the demise of the Brazilian footballer

Watch: Man's reaction on receiving his luggage after 17 hours of wait at airport goes viral

Watch: Man's reaction on receiving his luggage after 17 hours of wait at airport goes viral

'Get well soon champ': Netizens pray for the speedy recovery of Rishabh Pant who met with a road...

'Get well soon champ': Netizens pray for the speedy recovery of Rishabh Pant who met with a road...

Uttar Pradesh: Baby born with rare condition, 60% body covered in hair; pic goes viral

Uttar Pradesh: Baby born with rare condition, 60% body covered in hair; pic goes viral