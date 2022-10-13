Why is New Zealand taxing cow farts and burps?

New Zealand: The government is likely to tax farmers over the level of emissions, via farts and burps, that their cows release. Yes, you read that right. After the Australian cartoon show Bluey was banned in the US over farting scenes, New Zealand seems to levy taxes over farts, however, not those of humans but cattle.

Why is New Zealand taxing cow farts? The reason revolves around environmental concerns in the region. New Zealand, which is reportedly the first country across the globe to have ever taxed farmers on the basis of their herds' emissions, proposed the taxation in a bid to combat climate change.

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden was quoted in reports as saying, "This is an important step forward in New Zealand's transition to a low-emission future and delivers on our promise to price agricultural emissions from 2025." On the other hand, the proposal also includes incentives for farmers who reduce emissions through feed additives, while planting trees on farms could be used to offset emissions.

New Zealand is home to just over five million people, along with around 10 million cattle and 26 million sheep. Almost half the country's total greenhouse gas emissions come from agriculture, mainly methane, the BBC reported.

The tax charges would take into consideration some factors such as the number of animals, the size of the farm, the type of fertilizer utilized, and any methods used that can mitigate methane production.

Meanwhile, the internet couldn't resist reacting to this proposal by the New Zealand government.

