Disney's Australian kids TV show Bluey banned in America over 'farts', Twitterati upset

Hey, 90s kid - don't you get goosebumps of nostalgia while discussing about Mr. Bean, Tom & Jerry, Shin-chan...? It seems to be a sad scenario to realize that some amazing entertainment wouldn't pass on to our young generation.
For instance, the 90s kid and the young ones from 2000s would have enjoyed the hilarious and notorious cartoon Shin-chan. However, the later generations saw it with new episodes with a sister to the lead character. Yes, Himawari Nohara!
In a similar case, Bluey lovers in America are to miss some shows of the Australian kids TV show because of the ban over a character's farts. Family Meeting, an episode from the season 3, didn’t censor farting scenes that showed Bluey’s dad Bandit passing wind in front of his daughter.
An episode of beloved Aussie children's TV show Bluey has been cancelled in the US over something every single one of us has done before, farting, international media reported. The region seems to not accept certain bodily functions in good taste; deemed the uncensored Disney+Hostar kids show to be kept away from kids preview.
Netizens are upset! Take a look at some reactions on Twitter over Bluey's recent update:
However, gradually, Disney made a change of heart over reinstating the controversial episode. A spokesperson for Disney Branded Television has told Pirates and Princesses that it will soon be available for streaming. "'Family Meeting' will roll out on U.S. platforms soon," the employee stated.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)