Disney's Australian kids TV show Bluey banned in America over 'farts', Twitterati upset

Disney Junior's Bluey animated kids TV show | IMDB

Hey, 90s kid - don't you get goosebumps of nostalgia while discussing about Mr. Bean, Tom & Jerry, Shin-chan...? It seems to be a sad scenario to realize that some amazing entertainment wouldn't pass on to our young generation.

For instance, the 90s kid and the young ones from 2000s would have enjoyed the hilarious and notorious cartoon Shin-chan. However, the later generations saw it with new episodes with a sister to the lead character. Yes, Himawari Nohara!

In a similar case, Bluey lovers in America are to miss some shows of the Australian kids TV show because of the ban over a character's farts. Family Meeting, an episode from the season 3, didn’t censor farting scenes that showed Bluey’s dad Bandit passing wind in front of his daughter.

An episode of beloved Aussie children's TV show Bluey has been cancelled in the US over something every single one of us has done before, farting, international media reported. The region seems to not accept certain bodily functions in good taste; deemed the uncensored Disney+Hostar kids show to be kept away from kids preview.

Netizens are upset! Take a look at some reactions on Twitter over Bluey's recent update:

I feel bad for Bluey, it keeps getting censored for fart jokes and jokes that kids wouldn’t get unless they asked their parents. Disney+ is run by a bunch of snowflakes. — Doodle Bug (@EdXLover1) August 15, 2022

But they ban a Bluey episode for a fart joke. Mind boggles. Those poor kids — Kat | ❤️⚪💙 (@ThePomKat) August 18, 2022

Going to turn on bluey for my kid.... Obviously.....😬 — Mom With A Brain Fart (@erin_rohman) August 12, 2022

release the Bluey fart episode! — Teresa Wang 🏳️‍🌈 王元瑞 (@tewang32) August 17, 2022

Did she.... D...did she huff... Huff the fart did she... Did she huff the fart???



How did Bluey get cut for farting, but this not this?? I am shocked even if it's hilarious — Zippiner ⭐ (@Zippiner) August 16, 2022

However, gradually, Disney made a change of heart over reinstating the controversial episode. A spokesperson for Disney Branded Television has told Pirates and Princesses that it will soon be available for streaming. "'Family Meeting' will roll out on U.S. platforms soon," the employee stated.