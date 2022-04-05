When law meets comics: Tom & Jerry illustrate IPC sections in viral tweet

When someone simplifies difficult lessons from the syllabus for you, 'thank you' seems a small word. Wouldn't it be fun to learn IPC sections from the pages of law in a 'Tom & Jerry' version, somewhat to dive in the childhood memories of browsing a picture book.

In a recent Twitter thread, a creative mind has nailed the attempt to convey sections of the Indian Penal Code with Tom & Jerry illustrations.

A sneak peek into the creative shows Tom being intimated via the cartoon show's bull dog named Spike holding the cat's neck. To this, the tweet suggests to connect with Section 503 of the IPC that refers to Criminal Intimidation.

In another post we can see the rats ready to steal away Tom's milk. The law in this case states to Section 378 with respect to 'theft'. While, Section 319 signifies charges over 'hurt', the tweet shows Tom hitting at the another cat character from the show.

Take a look at more, right here:

Sec 364 - Kidnapping with Intention to Murder pic.twitter.com/VADXKVvxfr — ً (@apurv_shaurya) April 3, 2022

Section 278 - Making Atmosphere Noxious to Health. pic.twitter.com/Cz6KKOo5b1 — ً (@apurv_shaurya) April 3, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 06:18 PM IST