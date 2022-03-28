Cricket fan shares Queen Elizabeth II as IPL franchises, hints Mumbai Indians winning the crown

As the Indian Premier League has began, cricket fans have geared up to enjoy the play. Wait, what? Seems like IPL is in the air! For someone who is obsessed and super tuned into the game, would see the IPL franchises almost everywhere around. Exactly, what a netizen went through, a Twitter user took to place Queen Elizabeth II as IPL franchises.

Yes, you read that right. IPL 2022 has hit this netizen much differently. Bobson Dugnutt took to list down a Twitter thread with images of the honorable woman groomed in colours of the IPL franchises.

For instance, as the Thalaiva team smiles in Yellow while the Mumbai Indians go with the color Blue, Bobson shared clicks of Queen Elizabeth II in yellow, blue gracious gown, indicating the respective cricket teams in the tweet.

Take a look at the entire thread to find Queen Elizabeth II in and as all the IPL franchises.

Queen Elizabeth II as Mumbai Indians pic.twitter.com/hc9h9uAuNV — Bobson Dugnutt 🇺🇦 (@BobbyDugnutt111) March 26, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II as Royal Challengers Bangalore pic.twitter.com/99b4Nlj46H — Bobson Dugnutt 🇺🇦 (@BobbyDugnutt111) March 26, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II as Sunrisers Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/UVIizz8viP — Bobson Dugnutt 🇺🇦 (@BobbyDugnutt111) March 26, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II as Rajasthan Royals pic.twitter.com/91lbqyF4KJ — Bobson Dugnutt 🇺🇦 (@BobbyDugnutt111) March 26, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II as Lucknow Super Giants pic.twitter.com/se7B82jpGg — Bobson Dugnutt 🇺🇦 (@BobbyDugnutt111) March 26, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II as Gujarat Titans pic.twitter.com/hEvoXSPhQk — Bobson Dugnutt 🇺🇦 (@BobbyDugnutt111) March 26, 2022

Not just that, Bobson also suggested, "Don't forget the age-old adage: The team for which Queenie doth frown Will win that year's IPL crown," hinting t he same at the Blue jerseys of Mumbai.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 10:47 AM IST