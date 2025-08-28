 'Kill Trump', 'Nuke India': Minneapolis Mass Shooter Wrote Chilling Messages On Weapons Used In Assault That Killed 2 Children
A 23-year-old man on Wednesday morning (local time) opened fire during a mass at a Catholic school in Minneapolis city of' Minnesota in the United States. The shooter reportedly had "kill Donald Trump" and "nuke India" written on his guns.

Sumit Sharma
Updated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
Minneapolis: A 23-year-old man on Wednesday morning (local time) opened fire during a mass at a Catholic school in Minneapolis city of' Minnesota in the United States. At least two children were killed, while 17 others were injured in the shooting. The shooter, identified as Robin Westman, used three weapons - a rifle, a shotgun, and a pistol -in the mass shooting. The shooter reportedly had "kill Donald Trump" and "nuke India" written on his guns.

Notably, the assailant posted a video on his YouTube channel "Robin W", in which his guns with chilling messages could be seen. Site administrators have taken down the channel with at least two videos posted on it, reported NDTV.

Here's The Video:

Notably, in one of the videos, the assailant showed his cache of weapons. Chilling messages - Kill Donald Trump", "kill Trump now", "Israel must fall", "Burn Israel," and "Nuke India" were also written on magazines. "Where is your God?" and "for the children" were also seen written on the magazines.

In the video, Westman could also be seen holding one of the weapons and saying, "This one is for me. In case I need it," reported the media house. Notably, the second video was 20 minutes long. In 2020, Westman reportedly changed his name from Robert.

The firing incident took place at the Annunciation Catholic School. The assailant was later found dead at the parking. Westman approached the side of the church and shot dozens of rounds through the windows toward the children sitting in the pews during Mass, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara told the media. The children who lost their lives were 8 and 10 years old.

As per the Time Crime Index, which tracks crimes across the US, shows a 21 per cent decrease in homicides over the same period of 2024.

