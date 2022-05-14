‘Farting Dog’ Roland is a TikTok sensation

A doggo who happens to be a Arizona Great Dane breed is being broswed by several netizens on the internet. The pet dog named Roland has surfaced over TikTok for his unleashing ferocious flatulence while exhibiting dramatic yoga poses.



It's human caretaker often uploads the pooch’s “Fart of the day” videos on TikTok handle @rolandthefartingdog to no sooner gather millions of views. “I think Roland brings joy to people with his interesting talent,” owner Nicki Deutsch, 48, told Jam Press.

Deutsch, who’s a stay-at-home mom, adopted Roland in 2020. One year later, the pooch fell mysteriously ill, whereupon doctors later discovered that the Dane had eaten a cat toy, which apparently affected his gut something fierce, reported the New York post.

Deutsch added, “For the first time since we got him (after removal of toy via medical process), he finally had solid poo – but the downside was that he started farting,” lamented the dog mom. “They usually happen in the afternoon when he gets up from sleeping and he will always do a ‘downward dog’ yoga stretch before letting them out.”

