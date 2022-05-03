Viral: Cute video of dog singing melts netizens' hearts

Social media has provided a platform for many artists, but in this latest viral video, we can see a dog using social media to showcase his singing abilities, which has gotten a lot of attention from the internet.

Music is therapy, as we say, but this therapy is provided by this dog, who sings and makes people laugh and adore it. A dog, to be sure. This viral video has gone viral for all the right reasons as it features a social media influencer dog named Haiku, who is a cute and talented Husky.

The video shows dog sitting and singing confidently while his human shoots him in a hilarious and adorable manner.



People are cheering for the husky in the comments section. "It’s the nose boop at the end,” read the video's caption. This video was posted on the Haiku personal Instagram Page.



Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 03:13 PM IST