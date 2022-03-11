Does ponytail hairstyle 'sexually excite' men? Believing so, Japan bans it in schools

After white-only underwear policy, now ponytail hairstyle is being prohibited in Japan. The schools in the mentioned nation have banned female students from tying a ponytail due to the exposure of nape of their necks, eventually potential to 'sexually excite' male in educational institutes.

In a survey conducted in 2020, one in 10 schools in the Fukuoka prefecture of the country had outlawed the ponytail.

“They’re worried boys will look at girls, which is similar to the reasoning behind upholding a white-only underwear colour rule. I’ve always criticized these rules, but because there’s such a lack of criticism and it’s become so normalized, students have no choice but to accept them," a former middle school teacher, told Vice.

The Saga’s Prefecture board of education carried out a study of questionable regulations at 51 administered middle and high schools, finding that 14 of them had a white-underwear requirement. The board later decided to abolish the rule. Since the last academic year, no checks are being carried out on the colour of students’ underwear.

