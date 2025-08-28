PM Modi And Finland President Alexander Stubb Discuss Ukraine Conflict, Bilateral Ties And India-EU Trade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) & President of Finland, Alexander Stubb (R) | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an official statement.

According to the MEA, President Stubb shared his assessment of the recent meetings held between the leaders of Europe, the United States and Ukraine in Washington on the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's consistent support for a peaceful resolution of the conflict and the early restoration of peace and stability.

The leaders also reviewed progress in the India-Finland bilateral relationship and reaffirmed their commitment to enhance partnership in emerging fields including quantum technologies, 6G, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and sustainability.

The MEA added that President Stubb reiterated Finland's support for an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement. He also affirmed support for the success of the AI Impact Summit to be hosted by India in 2026.

Prime Minister Modi invited President Stubb to visit India soon, and both leaders agreed to remain in touch.

Reflecting on the conversation, PM Modi posted on X, "Had a good conversation with President Alexander Stubb. Finland is a valued partner in the EU. Discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in key sectors such as trade, technology and sustainability. Exchanged perspectives on the ongoing efforts for peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine."

Had a good conversation with President Alexander Stubb. Finland is a valued partner in the EU. Discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in key sectors such as trade, technology and sustainability. Exchanged perspectives on the ongoing efforts for peaceful resolution of the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2025

President Stubb also echoed a positive tone in his post on X.

A good conversation with the Prime Minister of India @narendramodi.



We discussed the need for a just and lasting solution to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Ending the war is in all our interests, it’s a shared goal. India plays an important role. It is heard and respected in the… — Alexander Stubb (@alexstubb) August 27, 2025

Stubb said, "A good conversation with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. We discussed the need for a just and lasting solution to Russia's war in Ukraine. Ending the war is in all our interests, it's a shared goal. India plays an important role. It is heard and respected in the South, West and East. We also agreed on the need to further deepen the relations between India and the EU. Our cooperation grows and continues."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)