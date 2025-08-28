'Meri Chest & Personal Parts Pe...': Elderly Dog Feeders Brutally Thrashed, Left Bloodied By Lawyer In Delhi's Paschim Vihar; Shocking Video

Elderly Dog Feeders Brutally Thrashed, Left Bloodied By Lawyer In Delhi's Paschim Vihar (Screengrab) | Instagram/ Nikita Yadav

New Delhi: A shocking incident surfaced from Delhi, where an elderly couple was allegedly assaulted by a lawyer for feeding dogs. The incident , which took place in the Paschim Vihar area of the national capital, was recorded on camera, and the video surfaced on social media.

In the video, a man wearing a blue t-shirt could be seen hitting a woman, reportedly for feeding stray dogs. The couple sustained injuries to their heads. Blood could also be seen coming out of their wounds. The elderly woman's clothes were soaked in blood.

The video of the assault was first shared by a dog lover on her Instagram handle, named 'telefauna'. Later, another dog-lover, Nikita Yadav, also shared a video statement of the elderly woman, who was brutally thrashed by the accused. In the video, the elderly woman, Niti, alleged that the accused, Jai Ram Garg, lives in her building and used to harass and abuse her for feeding the dogs.

Niti claimed that Garg hit her on her chest and other private parts. The woman further alleged that the police were not listening to them and even pressuring them to agree to a compromise.

"Meri chest and personal parts pe uss badtameez aadmi ne gande tareeke se mara hai. Ek ghnate se upar ho gya humein police station khade huye, humein yahaan koi help nahi di jaa rhi (the ccused ht my chest and other private parts. For over one hour we were standing outside the police station, but nobody was helping us)," Niti said.

An FIR has been lodged in the matter. Four people detained in the matter have been released.

What The Supreme Court Said On Stary Dogs In Its Latest Order:

In the latest order, the Supreme Court ordered the release of stray dogs after sterilisation. The verdict was passed by a three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria.

The top court directed the authorities to keep aggressive and rabid in shelters. The apex court banned feeding of stary dogs in public. The SC ordered that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) should create feeding areas in municipal wards.

On August 11, a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadeva had ordered that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR should be shifted to to shelters within eight weeks. The order was issued after the top court on July 28 took a sou moto cognisance of the rising incidents of dog bites in Delhi-NCR.