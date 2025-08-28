'1 Million Street Dogs Are Under Severe Threat': Irish Author Niall Harbison Highlights Plight Of Delhi’s Strays Amid Protests & Police Action

Irish author, animal rescuer, and founder of Happy Doggo, Niall Harbison, raised global concern over the treatment of Delhi’s street dogs and the struggles faced by those trying to protect them. Sharing his experience through a detailed thread on social media platform X, Harbison described the crisis as one of the worst he had ever witnessed, warning that the lives of nearly one million dogs were under threat.

I spent the weekend in Delhi, India.



1 million street dogs are under severe threat.



I’ve never seen a story like this. I didn’t think it was possible in the modern world.



The world needs to see this… (1/10) 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Fqlvxp3lml — Niall Harbison (@NiallHarbison) August 27, 2025

According to Harbison, the controversy stems from an order directing the removal of street dogs and their relocation to shelters, a move that sparked widespread protests. Though the Supreme Court temporarily paused the order, he said the reality on the ground was far from a victory. Harbison joined local protestors in Delhi, witnessing first-hand the condition of dogs being rounded up.

Harbison Compares Dog Shelter In Rohini To 'Torture Chamber'

In a social media post, he recalled visiting a shelter in Rohini, which he described as resembling a torture chamber. The facility, heavily guarded by police, held dogs in appalling conditions without electricity, fans or food. Harbison shared that the cries of the animals were unforgettable, while protestors outside demanded their release. Disturbingly, he said he was shown mass graves of dogs near the centre, further intensifying the anger among demonstrators.

I was taken to a shelter where dogs were being rounded up.



It was called Rohini and it felt like a torture chamber. There was a heavy police presence.



I was advised not to be there (3/10) pic.twitter.com/ij3U4iTwAf — Niall Harbison (@NiallHarbison) August 27, 2025

Harbison alleged that protestors were assaulted by police as they tried to highlight the plight of the animals. Despite these challenges, after four days of persistent efforts, activists managed to secure the release of the dogs from the Rohini shelter. Still, he stressed that what happened inside the facility beggars belief and demanded international attention.

During his stay, Harbison also encountered instances of cruelty beyond the shelters. On his way back from Rohini, he witnessed a stray named Bhola being beaten. Harbison expressed concern about speaking out against authorities but said he felt compelled to share Bhola’s story. He added that many dog feeders across Delhi also face abuse on a daily basis, often beaten by members of the public for extending compassion to street animals.

Dog feeders like this man are getting beaten daily by the public for feeding dogs.



I promised the dozens of animal lovers there I would get their message out as nobody is listening internationally (9/10) pic.twitter.com/gTN0ZGKrz2 — Niall Harbison (@NiallHarbison) August 27, 2025

I made this video about what I saw in detail. If you only ever watched one thing I share please make it this.



A million dogs lives depend on getting this message out there…https://t.co/qg49uq7n9n pic.twitter.com/6NiW2yuxLx — Niall Harbison (@NiallHarbison) August 27, 2025

Concluding his posts, Harbison urged global audiences to pay attention to the issue, stating that mainstream international media has largely ignored the story. “A million dogs’ lives depend on getting this message out there,” he wrote, adding that he had promised local rescuers and feeders that he would amplify their voices to the world.