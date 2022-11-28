GPay users troll app for sending useless scratch card 'rewards', share funny memes using Ashneer Grover's 'Doglapan' template

GPay trolled for useless rewards | FPJ

GPay is trending on Twitter. And this time, the case isn't because of the stock market or business reasons. Users of the digital payment app were expressing their fury on social media in regard to the not-so-interesting rewards they provide.

In case you are someone who is excited to unveil scratch cards given by the app, but only to later be disappointed with the kinds of rewards they have to offer, you aren't the only one finding the GooglePay-sent rewards "useless."

Twitterati took to troll the app with hilarious reactions towards their non-relatable or condition-bound reward claims. Among several other memes shared on Twitter, Ashneer Grover's 'Doglapan' template was a hit among netizens.

Check out some reactions

When you open a reward scratch card after reaching the milestone and it is written ,"better luck next time" #GPay pic.twitter.com/0rvbsnQwGS — Gundeep Singh Bagga (@BaggaGundeep) November 27, 2022