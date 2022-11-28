e-Paper Get App
HomeViralGPay users troll app for sending useless scratch card 'rewards', share funny memes using Ashneer Grover's 'Doglapan' template

GPay users troll app for sending useless scratch card 'rewards', share funny memes using Ashneer Grover's 'Doglapan' template

Google Pay is attracting flak for the non-relatable or condition-bound reward it sends its customers

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 12:57 PM IST
article-image
GPay trolled for useless rewards | FPJ
Follow us on

GPay is trending on Twitter. And this time, the case isn't because of the stock market or business reasons. Users of the digital payment app were expressing their fury on social media in regard to the not-so-interesting rewards they provide.

In case you are someone who is excited to unveil scratch cards given by the app, but only to later be disappointed with the kinds of rewards they have to offer, you aren't the only one finding the GooglePay-sent rewards "useless."

Twitterati took to troll the app with hilarious reactions towards their non-relatable or condition-bound reward claims. Among several other memes shared on Twitter, Ashneer Grover's 'Doglapan' template was a hit among netizens.

Check out some reactions

Read Also
CAT 2022: From cats to Jab We Met, candidates describe exam experience through memes; check here
article-image
Read Also
Akshay Kumar gets slammed for doglapan over pan masala promotion with Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan
article-image
Read Also
International Cat Day 2022: Here's collection of evergreen 'Billi memes', viral cat videos for you
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Old video showing woman talking on call while laying on track, being unaffected by a passing...

Watch: Old video showing woman talking on call while laying on track, being unaffected by a passing...

Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes 7 sixes in an over, netizens call it a 'historic knock'

Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes 7 sixes in an over, netizens call it a 'historic knock'

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fan from Qatar goes viral for making his own VAR with binoculars;...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fan from Qatar goes viral for making his own VAR with binoculars;...

GPay users troll app for sending useless scratch card 'rewards', share funny memes using Ashneer...

GPay users troll app for sending useless scratch card 'rewards', share funny memes using Ashneer...

Viral video: Romantic man's proposal goes wrong as ring falls into the sea, here's what happened...

Viral video: Romantic man's proposal goes wrong as ring falls into the sea, here's what happened...