Akshay Kumar gets slammed for doglapan over pan masala promotion with Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan

Internet users took to storm Twitter with criticising Akshay Kumar over his endorsements and advertisements. He was slammed by people over double standards, for now promoting a pan masala brand while earlier the actor condemned the use of tobacco products.

Akshay Kumar, seen on the big screen before film screening to avoid smoking and buy a sanitary napkin instead, recently appeared in Vimal pan masala ad commercial. Earlier, the brand has run their television ad series with actors like Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan.

“From “Herogiri yeh fu-fu karne mein nahi” to “Bolo zubaan kesari”, Akshay Kumar has come a long way…” a netizen tweeted. Another wrote, “Akshay sir ne dil Tod diya (Akshay sir broke the heart).”

Meme fest was triggered on the micro-blogging website, take a look at some reactions right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 10:14 AM IST