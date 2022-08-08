e-Paper Get App

International Cat Day 2022: Here's collection of evergreen 'Billi memes', viral cat videos for you

These viral media pieces could put an end to your Monday blues!

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 01:45 PM IST
article-image

International Cat Day is celebrated on August 8. The day came into existence when the International Fund for Animal Welfare established a special day to honour cats. On the cat day on your calendars, here's a collection of evergreen 'Billi memes', viral cat videos for you

Cat Salad meme

Gangubai Kathiawadi's Instagram feature

Grumpy cat

Billi version of 'Bhula dena mujhe'

Oops!

article-image

Okay, the Thumbs up cat

Sleepy people and the alarm meme...

Billi bf meme

Take a look at some viral cat video, here:

Confusing viral video of cat with hands!

Fitness time

Cringe chemistry, huh?

article-image

