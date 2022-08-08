International Cat Day 2022: Here's collection of evergreen 'Billi memes', viral cat videos for you

International Cat Day is celebrated on August 8. The day came into existence when the International Fund for Animal Welfare established a special day to honour cats. On the cat day on your calendars, here's a collection of evergreen 'Billi memes', viral cat videos for you
Cat Salad meme
Gangubai Kathiawadi's Instagram feature
Grumpy cat
Billi version of 'Bhula dena mujhe'
Oops!
Okay, the Thumbs up cat
Sleepy people and the alarm meme...
Billi bf meme
Take a look at some viral cat video, here:
Confusing viral video of cat with hands!
Fitness time
Cringe chemistry, huh?
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)