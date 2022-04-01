Who is 'Stepan'? Instagram’s viral cat from Ukraine raises financial aid for animals in war-torn country

Stepan is a viral cat who is known by the name 'cat with wine', the thirteen-year-old animal had to leave Kharkiv, Ukraine with his human last month amidst the Russia Ukraine crisis.

Having underwent the unlikely situation of the war, Stepan wanted fellow animals to find a safe den, for which the Instagram handle @loveyoustepan had launched a fundraiser.

Recently, on Instagram, the page revealed of having collected about $10,035 (apprx. 7,62,575 rupees) to fund organisations working in Ukraine, including Mykolaiv Zoo in the rescue of abandoned pets.

"My dear friends, I'm heartedly grateful for your responsiveness and support! We gathered $10 035, and these funds will be transferred to @happy_paw, @uanimals.official, @zoo_12m, @snezhana_zahist_tvarin, and Mykolaiv Zoo. Your contributions are priceless — thanks to your support, we might provide decent care and treatment for every animal in Ukraine," read their recent post.

