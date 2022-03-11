Watch: 5 in a row! Cats cutely sync dance moves in viral video

Videos of animals having quality time with their human, playing around or showing some funny tricks to make netizens smile, keeps going viral on the internet.

In a recent video shared by @cutiecatshow on Instagram, we can see five little kittens dancing in sync to the instructor's musical notes. The young cats are seen perfectly tuning to the beats as they begin with "3, 2, 1...". The video post was captioned to read, "Cutie kitten #catshow." Since posted few days back, it has gathered over 267 K views, 23 K likes and hundreds of 'awws'.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 05:10 PM IST