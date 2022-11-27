CAT 2022: From cats to Jab We Met, candidates describe exam experience through memes; check here

Candidates, across India, have taken the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 exam today, November 27 in nearly 150 cities in the country.
With the entrance exams, for some of India's top management institutes, including Indian Institute of Management (IIMs), being divided into three different slots, in the morning, afternoon, and evening, candidates have laid out their experiences of the exam on micro blogging platform, Twitter, in a rather hilarious manner.
Check out tweets here
Kota Factory and Panchayat fame Jitendra Kumar's scene from the latter described a student's experience in this tweet.
Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), also known as DILR in CAT exam, tests a candidates' capability of solving logic-based questions and understanding data sets. Some students expressed their disappointment with the section through the popular 'This Is Fine' meme.
CAT's uncanny resemblance with cats have also been pointed out by candidates on Twitter.
The Padukone family also became part of the meme fest on DILR section by candidates.
Jab We Met's train scene involving Aditya and Geet also fell victim to CAT candidates' memes on their experience in the entrance exam.
