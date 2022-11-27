CAT 2022: Mexico vs Argentina made candidates choose between exam and FIFA WC; read tweets here

The Common Admission Test, also known as CAT, is being conducted today on November 27, Sunday, in nearly 150 cities across India. The exam however coincides with a significant football tournament, the FIFA World Cup 2022, where Argentina played Mexico the night before the exam.
Lead by the popular football star, Lionel 'Leo' Messi, Argentina's matches are a fan favourite in the World Cup, even for CAT candidates in the country.
CAT aspirants, like other fans, stayed up to watch the match at 02:30 am right before the exams. Taking to twitter, these candidates describe the plight of making this hard choice.
