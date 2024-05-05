Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Political Leaders Rally Across Constituencies As Campaigning Ends For The Third Phase Of Polling

Left To Right Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray, CM Eknath Shinde, NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar |

Campaigning for the third phase of the election ended today. Voting will be conducted on Tuesday, May 7, in eleven constituencies. All the parties put in their full efforts on the last day of the campaign. Uddhav Thackeray held two rallies in Raigad and Navi Mumbai, while CM Eknath Shinde campaigned in Kolhapur.

Sharad Pawar Rallies In Stronghold Baramati

Sharad Pawar addressed rallies in Baramati, and Devendra Fadnavis campaigned in Solapur in support of his candidate. The fate of Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar, Narayan Rane, Udayan Raje Bhosale, Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati, Praniti Shinde, Sunil Tatkare, Anant Geete, and Vinayak Raut will be decided in this phase.

In Baramati, both factions of the Pawar family held rallies. On one side, Sunetra Pawar and Ajit Pawar spoke, while on the other side, Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, and Rohit Pawar addressed rallies.

In the evening, before the close of the campaign, Rohit Pawar became emotional and cried on stage while addressing the rally. He said, "All the Pawar family members, party workers, and small workers like me are behind you. Though some leaders left you alone."

Taking a jibe, Ajit Pawar said, "Baramatikar will not tolerate such foul cries, show the work you did in the constituency. I can also cry, but I will not." He also added, "I have given a ticket of Zila Parishad to Rohit despite Sharad Pawar's opposition. I have taught him lessons of politics, now he (Rohit) is criticizing me."

Sharad Pawar said, "We will break the Dada Giri of Ajit Pawar." Due to continuous rallies, Pawar had a sore throat.

Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis And Uddhav Thackeray Organise Rallies Across Constituencies In Maharashtra

CM Eknath Shinde spent the entire Sunday in Hatkanagale and Kolhapur constituencies, where Sanjay Mandlik and Dhairyashil Mane are contesting the election. He offered prayers at the Shivaji Maharaj Statue in Ichalkaranji and participated in a roadshow. Meanwhile, he visited independent MLA Prakash Awade's office and brought him to the roadshow.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis spent the day in Solapur and Mada constituencies. He addressed a rally in Abhijit Patil's factory area for the candidate Ranjitsingh Nimbalkar.

In the evening, Uddhav Thackeray addressed a rally in Raigad in support of Anat Geete. He said, "Citizens of Maharashtra will return the loan of Narendra Modi in the election. Politicians are being purchased like IPL. I don't want your security. All these people are my security. I don't want your security."