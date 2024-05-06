BMC Commissioner Conducts Night Inspection Of Mumbai's Western Suburb Roads

Mumbai: Mumbai's civic authorities have intensified efforts to transform the city's road infrastructure, with a focus on ensuring smooth traffic flow and pothole-free thoroughfares. BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, spearheaded a nighttime inspection of ongoing cement concrete road works, prioritising road leveling at crucial junctions. As part of this ambitious endeavor, directives were issued to expedite the completion of leveling with a uniform asphalt layer by May 31, 2024, across all concrete road projects under BMC.

Commissioner Gagrani undertook an inspection of the ongoing cement concrete road works across the western suburbs on May 4, 2024. Accompanied by stalwarts of the municipal administration including Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar and Chief Engineer (Roads and Traffic) Manish Kumar Patel, Gagrani traversed through the heart of Mumbai's bustling streets, ensuring every facet of the project met the highest standards of excellence.



At the outset of the tour, dry lean concrete work in progress at 16th Road in Khar (West) was inspected. During this phase, instructions were issued by the Commissioner to expedite the drainage of rainwater from the channel, ensuring a swifter flow. Additionally, meticulous care was advised to prevent motorists from encountering uneven surfaces where concrete and asphalt roads converge at junctions.



The Commissioner emphasised, "Barricades obstructing traffic must be promptly removed, particularly during the rainy season, especially at sites where road cement concreting is underway. No new road construction shall commence after May 31, with a directive to cease all digging activities. Furthermore, stringent measures must be implemented to ensure minimal inconvenience to citizens amidst ongoing road works, prioritizing their safety to prevent any accidents due to dug roads."

The inspection included the assessment of lane marking near Rajiv Gandhi College on Juhu-Versova Link Road in Andheri (West). Gagrani expressed satisfaction with the well-executed pavement works and the ramp constructed at the building's entry point, seamlessly connected to the cement road.



Additionally, a slump angle test was carried out during the ongoing Pavement Quality Concrete work at Goregaon-Mulund Link Road. This test is essential for determining the precise amounts of cement and water needed. Additional Municipal Commissioner Bangar issued directives to ensure timely completion of the undertaken work.