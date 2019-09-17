Petrol and diesel prices hiked in Mumbai following attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities

Prices of petrol and diesel have started rising. This comes after a massive drone attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities. The price of patrol has been hiked 18 paise and diesel price is hiked by 33 paise.

According to a price notification issued by Hindustan Petroleum (HP), the price of patrol has reached to Rs. 77.83 a litre and Rs. 68.76 a litre for diesel in Mumbai. Moreover, other cities across India are also facing the surcharges of petrol and diesel prices. Such as, in Delhi it is Rs. 72.21 a litre for patrol and Rs.65.61 for diesel. In Hyderabad the petrol price has increased to Rs. 76.69 a litre and Rs. 71.46 for one litre diesel.