On 69th birthday PM Modi visits Gujarat, tweets Statue of Unity video

Gandhinagar: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 69th birthday today he tweeted a video of the Statue of Unity after reaching Kevadia in Narmada district, where the Sardar Sarovar Dam is located.

"Reached Kevadia a short while ago. Have a look at the majestic 'Statue of Unity', India's tribute to the great Sardar Patel," Modi wrote on his official twitter handle accompanied by the video that displayed the towering statue. The statue was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary on October 31 last year.

The Prime Minister who is on a two-day visit to his home state flew in from Gandhinagar to Kevadia today. He visited the Khalvani eco-tourism site and the Jungle Safari Tourist Park in Kevadia, a few of the major tourist attraction near the Statue of Unity.

During his tour, PM Modi is expected to perform a "Maa Narmada Poojan" and visit the Sardar Sarovar dam control room. The puja will be part of the Namami Devi Narmada Mahotsav, organised by the state government. The dam has been completely filled up for the first time after its height was raised to 138.68 metres.