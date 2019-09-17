MHADA to put up 8 flats in South Mumbai for grabs in next lottery: Report

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will put up eight flats with two car parks each located in South Mumbai for grabs in next lottery.

According to DNA, the flats are located in Tardeo area of Malabar Hill Division, each flat measures around 1,500 sq ft and are way above the average size of tenements that MHADA offers in rehab component. An MHADA official told the leading daily, "Mhada has received these flats admeasuring close to 1,500 sq ft from a reputed developer." These flats, with a total area of 1324.84 sq mt were handed over to the housing authority on September 3.

These eight flats will be put up in MHADA's upcoming Mumbai Board's lottery. According to leading daily's report, the flats that MHADA has got in Tardeo's BB Nakashe Road, here each flat currently cost Rs 6 crore and above.

On the other hand, the MHADA is all set to build 950 affordable houses in Powai and Virar. The houses at Powai will have an area of more than 500sqft and will be priced at Rs 60 lakh-Rs 70 lakh. The homes in Virar will have an area of 425sqft and will be sold for Rs 15 lakh-Rs 20 lakh.