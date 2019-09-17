Indian-American soldiers sing an Assam regiment’s song at Indo-US defence cooperation

Indian and American soldiers singing an Assam regiment’s song ‘Badluram ka badan zameen ke neeche hai’ is caught on camera. The video shows the soldiers singing and dancing to the song in remembrance of the rifleman Badluram, who fought against Japan in World War 2.
The video is from the currently ongoing joint military training as a part of the Indo-US defence cooperation. The training is held by both countries alternatively, and this year it is being held at the Joint Base Lewis, Washington DC in the USA.
The training allows the soldiers to practice at the battalion level in an integrated environment along with joint planning at the Brigade level.
