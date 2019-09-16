Yudh Abhyas 2019 | Indian, American Soldiers Train Together In US

Exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' being carried out between India and United States soldiers at Joint Base Lewis, McChord. Both Indian and American troops sweat out and performed various physical drills together during the exercise. The training organised as part of Indo-US defence cooperation, it is being conducted from September 5 to 18.
