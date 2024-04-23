 Malaysia Helicopters Collapse Video: At Least 10 Killed After 2 Military Choppers Collide In Lumut
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldMalaysia Helicopters Collapse Video: At Least 10 Killed After 2 Military Choppers Collide In Lumut

Malaysia Helicopters Collapse Video: At Least 10 Killed After 2 Military Choppers Collide In Lumut

According to initial unconfirmed reports from local news outlets, all those on board the two helicopters did not survive the crash.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 09:39 AM IST
article-image
Malaysia Helicopters Collapse Video: At Least 10 Killed After 2 Military Choppers Collide In Lumut |

Malaysia: In a tragic incident reported from Malaysia, at least ten people were killed after two Malaysian Armed Forces helicopters collided mid-air on Tuesday. The unfortunate crash reportedly took place at the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) base in Lumut this morning.

Video Shows Tragic Collision

A video of the mid-air collision has surfaced on the internet showing a group of military helicopters performing manoeuvres over the air base when two of them collided leading to their crash. According to initial unconfirmed reports from local news outlets, all those on board the two helicopters did not survive the crash.

Both Helicopters Were Undergoing Training

According to local reports, it is suggested that the M503-3 Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM) had seven crew on board, while the other, M502-6, had three members on board. Both the helicopters were reportedly undergoing formation training in conjunction with Navy Day scheduled to take place from May 3-5.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Malaysia Helicopters Collapse Video: At Least 10 Killed After 2 Military Choppers Collide In Lumut

Malaysia Helicopters Collapse Video: At Least 10 Killed After 2 Military Choppers Collide In Lumut

Baltimore Bridge Collapse: Local Leaders Accuse Ship's Owner & Manager Of Negligence In Francis...

Baltimore Bridge Collapse: Local Leaders Accuse Ship's Owner & Manager Of Negligence In Francis...

Indian-Origin Man Sentenced To 20 Years For Beating Girlfriend To Death In Singapore

Indian-Origin Man Sentenced To 20 Years For Beating Girlfriend To Death In Singapore

Exploring The Intersection Of Art And Sustainability

Exploring The Intersection Of Art And Sustainability

Scary! Pakistani Man Caught On CCTV Trying To Kidnap Girl; Minor Manages To Escape After Raising...

Scary! Pakistani Man Caught On CCTV Trying To Kidnap Girl; Minor Manages To Escape After Raising...