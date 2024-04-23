Malaysia Helicopters Collapse Video: At Least 10 Killed After 2 Military Choppers Collide In Lumut |

Malaysia: In a tragic incident reported from Malaysia, at least ten people were killed after two Malaysian Armed Forces helicopters collided mid-air on Tuesday. The unfortunate crash reportedly took place at the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) base in Lumut this morning.

Video Shows Tragic Collision

A video of the mid-air collision has surfaced on the internet showing a group of military helicopters performing manoeuvres over the air base when two of them collided leading to their crash. According to initial unconfirmed reports from local news outlets, all those on board the two helicopters did not survive the crash.

Both Helicopters Were Undergoing Training

According to local reports, it is suggested that the M503-3 Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM) had seven crew on board, while the other, M502-6, had three members on board. Both the helicopters were reportedly undergoing formation training in conjunction with Navy Day scheduled to take place from May 3-5.



🚨 BREAKING: 2 military helicopters collide in Lumut, Malaysia - 10 people killed pic.twitter.com/yMXqLMoesb — Quick News Alerts (@QuickNewsAlerts) April 23, 2024

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.