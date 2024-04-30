Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'BJP Had To Break Into My Family To Fight Me,' Says Supriya Sule On Pawar Vs Pawar Fight In Baramati |

Pune district, which falls under the Baramati electoral constituency, is a part of the sugar belt and is a Pawar family bastion. Baramati is a large constituency with nine tehsils and 6 Vidhan Sabha seats. Interestingly, two Assembly seats are held by BJP, two by NCP and Congress has command over 2.

The Lok Sabha fight here is not between the INDIA Bloc and the NDA. A keenly observed contest is between close family members from the Pawar clan. One of the closely watched contests, the fight will definitely trigger a lot of interest among political observers as well as experts apart from parties and the electorate.

Free Press Journal's ANUSHKA JAGTIANI attended the campaign of Supriya Sule. Supriya has been the MP from Baramati since 2009. Daughter Sharad Pawar, the NCP(SP) founder, Sule also tried to strike a chord with the voters.

Sule is pitted against NDA candidate Sunetra Pawar, wife of her cousin and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who split the NCP last year and allied with the BJP and Eknath Shinde Sena's Mahayuti.

Speaking about contesting against Sunetra vahini (badi bhabhi) and its consequences, Supriya Sule said, “Relations apart, it is a fight of the people, for their rights, for right and against wrong.” Edited excerpts of the interview:

Q: How is this Lok Sabha election different?

A: Every election is different. With every election, the dynamics and issues vary.

Q: Given the changing political landscape in Maharashtra and its importance in terms of its representation in the lower house, and the split in your party (NCP), Baramati has become a hot seat. People are wondering if it is a family feud or a political battle?

A: Of course, it's a political contest. How can it be a familial contest? This is public life. There is nothing about the parivar.

Q: But Baramati region is the stronghold of the Pawar family. The NCP is two different outfits now. You are being opposed by your own sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar, Ajit's wife. This is a fight for the Pawar legacy or a prestige battle?

A: I am not fighting for any legacy. I am clear about why I got into politics. I am here to serve the people and the country, the state, the party. Family comes last. It is not a personal fight but a fight of ideologies and policies.

Q: In the past, you said the split was a BJP's strategic planning. Your take on it.

A: It is a planned, wellthought out strategy. A shadyantra (conspiracy) as I call it, to strategically destroy Sharad Pawar. BJP leader Chandrakant Patil came to Baramati and himself said it.

Q: Remarking on the Baramati battle, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis recently said the election is a straight fight between Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. But Pawar Senior said the poll here is fought on local issues. What are the major issues?

A: Water is the most pressing issue because we had a bad monsoon last year. This year, drinking water and water for farming are two major issues. Water crisis and no remunerative prices for farmers are mega problems. Crops like onion and soya beans have been hit badly.

Q: How do you assess your chances of winning?

A: Obviously, work speaks for itself. Data (read action) speaks louder than words. My parliamentary performance and development work in the constituency don't need any certificate. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, whoever gets elected, should be on merit.

Q: Earlier also, there were anti-party activities by Ajit Pawar. Why was there resistance to dismiss him?

A: We were just trying to keep the flock together.

