Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Why Wouldn't Muslims Back Me? I'm Not Against Any Community,' Says Ujjwal Nikam |

The six constituencies of Mumbai will go to polls on May 20. However, the ruling MahaYuti alliance took its time to announce candidates for the city. After much deliberation, the BJP has finally decided to give the ticket for North Central Mumbai to a political newcomer, Ujjwal Nikam, a senior public prosecutor who is known for many high-profile trials, including the 26/11 terror attacks and 1993 serial bomb blasts cases.

Buzz by the Bay caught up with the candidate in the midst of his campaign trail and asked him about the issues he will focus on. Excerpts:

Your candidature was announced very late. Were you surprised?

I'm very surprised, no doubt. Our PM has bestowed a great responsibility upon me.

There was a lot of speculation about who would get the ticket for North Central Mumbai and replace Poonam Mahajan. When did you get to know?

Just two days prior to the announcement I was asked to contest the election. I was in a dilemma. I consulted my family members. They told me now you have sufficiently practised criminal law. Change your track and do something for the nation. This is the second innings of my life.

I believe you became a member of the BJP after you got the candidacy.

Yes, I joined the BJP very recently. Just a few days ago.

You have replaced the incumbent Poonam Mahajan, who you know well because you fought the case of her father Pramod Mahajan's murder. Have you spoken to her? How do you feel about taking this constituency?

Frankly speaking I have a very close association with Poonam-ji. She used to come to my office during those days regularly when we were fighting the case. I have not spoken to her. But I will call her and try to convince her in case there is any displeasure in her mind. I'm sure there won't be any misunderstanding and that she will join my campaign.

North Central Mumbai is a challenging constituency. There's a large Muslim population. Do you think they will support you?

Why wouldn't they support me? I'm not against any community. Recently a Muslim lawyer was murdered in Ahmednagar. His family approached me. I'm representing them. I'm fighting on behalf of the Muslim community there. Being a public prosecutor, it is my duty that if any unjust thing happens to someone, I fight for them.