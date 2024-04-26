Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot Rejects Phone Tapping Allegation Of MLAs And MPs | File Photo

Mumbai: Former CM of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot has rejected the allegations of phone tapping of MLAs and MPs made by his former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Lokesh Sharma a couple of days ago. Also, he attacked PM Modi and the BJP accusing them of spreading lies about the Congress manifesto.

' There is no issue of phone tapping. I don't want to respond to what was said. All I want to say is that no government of any party has done phone tapping in Rajasthan Telephones of any MLA or MP in Rajasthan have never been tapped. Even BJP would not do this because officials also have to follow the law and it doesn't allow such things,' said Gehlot to media in Jodhpur and added that all I can say is that there was no conspiracy in our time.

Attacking the BJP, Gehlot said- ' this election is going on at such a dangerous stage that two Chief Ministers are sitting in jail. Congress's bank accounts were seized. The United Nations is speaking about us. America and Germany are saying what drama is happening in the country. You cannot take it lightly.'

Underlining the change in BJP's strategy, Gehlot said now BJP have forgotten the slogan of crossing after the first phase. ' BJP has understood that this slogan is not working. I think this time Congress will come in double digits in Rajasthan''