DRDO UAV crashes in farmland in Karnataka, none injured

Bengaluru: An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Defence Research and Development Organisation crashed during a trial in an agriculture field in Chitradurga district on Tuesday, police said.

However, no casualties were reported. The incident created a scare at Jodi Chillenahalli village as a loud noise was heard when the aerial vehicle fell.

Soon, large number of people gathered at the spot, they said. Chitradurga Superintendent of Police Arun K told PTI that the UAV crashed in the arecanut farm this morning, but no one was injured.

Videos of the broken UAV went viral on the social media. According to state government officials, the testing of aerial vehicle called 'Rustom-2' was in progress when the incident occurred. When contacted, a DRDO official declined to comment on it.