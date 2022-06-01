KK death news Live Updates: Police register case of accidental death

Shael Oswal remembers meeting KK for the first time
"Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti," Akshay Kumar tweeted.
A case of unnatural death has been registered by the police
Police begin investigation
As per reports, the Kolkata Police have begun their investigation into KK's demise. They are checking the CCTV footage of New Market Hotel where KK stayed.
KK's family lands in Kolkata
"I lost my voice today", tweets Madhavan
'Just can't take this', writes Shankar Mahadevan
'God’s dear child was sent to spread love', says Shreya Ghoshal
Post-mortem to be conducted
A senior officer of the Kolkata Police told PTI that a post-mortem would be conducted today to ascertain the exact reason for the death.
Doctors reveal cause of death
Doctors at the Kolkata hospital said they suspected "cardiac arrest" to be the cause of the death.
'We have lost a gem', says Neeti Mohan
Manoj Bajpayee calls KK's death 'heartbreaking'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers his condolences
KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.
Several Bollywood personalities expressed their shock over the sudden demise of the legendary singer and also offered their condolences to his family.
He was taken to a nearby private hospital around 10 pm where doctors declared him brought dead.
KK performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening. However, he complained of "feeling heavy" after reaching his hotel, and soon collapsed.
KK, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, passed away at the age of 53. He is survived by wife and two children.
One of the most popular playback singers in Bollywood, KK, passed away on Tuesday, leaving the entire nation shell-shocked.
