 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App
Live Updates

KK death news Live Updates: Police register case of accidental death

One of the most popular playback singers in Bollywood, KK, passed away on Tuesday, leaving the entire nation shocked and numb. The singer performed at a concert in Kolkata hours before his demise. He complained of "feeling heavy" after reaching his hotel and collapsed.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 11:38 AM IST
article-image
01 June 2022 11:38 AM IST

Shael Oswal remembers meeting KK for the first time

01 June 2022 11:38 AM IST

'Will miss you and your voice bro': Himesh Reshammiya

01 June 2022 11:38 AM IST

Arjun Rampal is heartbroken with KK's demise

01 June 2022 11:38 AM IST

Watch: Fans claim KK was 'sweating badly', complained about AC not working during last performance before death

In the video, KK can be seen wiping off his face with a towel and speaking to a person from the management behind the stage. Read full story here

01 June 2022 11:38 AM IST

Akshay Kumar mourns KK's demise

"Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti," Akshay Kumar tweeted.

01 June 2022 11:38 AM IST

From 'Tadap Tadap' to 'Yaaron', a list of top 10 songs by KK

Read Also
KK dies in Kolkata: From Tadap Tadap to Yaaron, top 10 songs by the singer
article-image
01 June 2022 11:38 AM IST

A case of unnatural death has been registered by the police

01 June 2022 11:38 AM IST

Police begin investigation

As per reports, the Kolkata Police have begun their investigation into KK's demise. They are checking the CCTV footage of New Market Hotel where KK stayed.

01 June 2022 11:38 AM IST

KK's family lands in Kolkata

01 June 2022 11:38 AM IST

"I lost my voice today", tweets Madhavan

01 June 2022 11:38 AM IST

KK's last performance received a thunderous response from the crowd - watch video

01 June 2022 11:38 AM IST

Check out KK's final Instagram post

01 June 2022 11:38 AM IST

'Just can't take this', writes Shankar Mahadevan

01 June 2022 11:38 AM IST

'God’s dear child was sent to spread love', says Shreya Ghoshal

01 June 2022 11:38 AM IST

Post-mortem to be conducted

A senior officer of the Kolkata Police told PTI that a post-mortem would be conducted today to ascertain the exact reason for the death.

01 June 2022 11:38 AM IST

Doctors reveal cause of death

Doctors at the Kolkata hospital said they suspected "cardiac arrest" to be the cause of the death.

01 June 2022 11:38 AM IST

'We have lost a gem', says Neeti Mohan

01 June 2022 11:38 AM IST

Manoj Bajpayee calls KK's death 'heartbreaking'

01 June 2022 11:38 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers his condolences

01 June 2022 11:38 AM IST

KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

01 June 2022 09:24 AM IST

Several Bollywood personalities expressed their shock over the sudden demise of the legendary singer and also offered their condolences to his family.

01 June 2022 09:24 AM IST

He was taken to a nearby private hospital around 10 pm where doctors declared him brought dead.

01 June 2022 09:24 AM IST

KK performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening. However, he complained of "feeling heavy" after reaching his hotel, and soon collapsed.

01 June 2022 09:24 AM IST

KK, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, passed away at the age of 53. He is survived by wife and two children.

01 June 2022 09:24 AM IST

One of the most popular playback singers in Bollywood, KK, passed away on Tuesday, leaving the entire nation shell-shocked.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentKK death news Live Updates: Police register case of accidental death

RECENT STORIES

KK death news Live Updates: Police register case of accidental death

KK death news Live Updates: Police register case of accidental death

'Lacking in passion': Advocate Brijesh Kalappa calls it quits with Congress, to join AAP

'Lacking in passion': Advocate Brijesh Kalappa calls it quits with Congress, to join AAP

Navi Mumbai: 12 week-long free Yoga camp to be held in Vashi

Navi Mumbai: 12 week-long free Yoga camp to be held in Vashi

Cycling with a cause: Cyclist Club of India and Leggo Cycling to celebrate World Environment Day in...

Cycling with a cause: Cyclist Club of India and Leggo Cycling to celebrate World Environment Day in...

Awareness campaign on menstrual health held in Navi Mumbai

Awareness campaign on menstrual health held in Navi Mumbai