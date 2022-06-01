 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Watch video: Fans claim KK was 'sweating badly', complained about AC not working during last performance before death

KK passed away at the age of 53.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 11:05 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood playback singer KK passed away on Tuesday night leaving the entire nation shocked and numb.

He had performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour on Tuesday evening.

However, he complained of "feeling heavy" after reaching his hotel, and soon collapsed.

He was taken to a nearby private hospital around 10 pm where doctors declared him brought dead.

Read Also
KK death news Live Updates: Bereaved family of the singer reaches Kolkata
article-image

Now, a video of the late singer is going viral on the internet, which captures his last moments on stage. In the video, KK can be seen wiping off his face with a towel and speaking to a person from the management behind the stage.

Watch the video here:

The crowd can be heard cheering for him while his band performed in the auditorium.

Sharing the video, a Twitter user wrote that the auditorium was 'overcrowded' and that the air conditioner was not working properly.

Read Also
KK dies at 53: Akshay Kumar, Pritam, Armaan Malik and other celebs mourn the singer's death
article-image

"AC wasn't working at Nazrul Mancha. he performed their and complained abt it bcoz he was sweating so badly..it wasnt an open auditorium. watch it closely u can see the way he was sweating, closed auditorium, over crowded, Legend had to go due to authority's negligence," the tweet read.

According to reports, doctors are suspecting a cardiac arrest to be the cause of the singer's untimely demise, however, a complete post mortem will be conducted by the police.

KK is survived by his wife and two children who reached Kolkata on Wednesday morning.

A case of accidental death has been registered by the Kolkata Police and further investigation is underway.

Read Also
KK dies in Kolkata: From Tadap Tadap to Yaaron, top 10 songs by the singer
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodWatch video: Fans claim KK was 'sweating badly', complained about AC not working during last performance before death

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: 12 week-long free Yoga camp to be held in Vashi

Navi Mumbai: 12 week-long free Yoga camp to be held in Vashi

Cycling with a cause: Cyclist Club of India and Leggo Cycling to celebrate World Environment Day in...

Cycling with a cause: Cyclist Club of India and Leggo Cycling to celebrate World Environment Day in...

Awareness campaign on menstrual health held in Navi Mumbai

Awareness campaign on menstrual health held in Navi Mumbai

US President Joe Biden authorises transfer of multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden authorises transfer of multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine

KK death news Live Updates: Police register case of accidental death

KK death news Live Updates: Police register case of accidental death