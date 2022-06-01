KK death: Auditorium was overcrowded, bouncers sprayed foam to disperse people, says concert staff

Bollywood singer KK passed away on Tuesday after performing at a concert in Kolkata.

He had performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour on Tuesday evening.

KK reportedly complained about "feeling heavy" and was even sweating profusely during and after his performance.

Fans present at the concert claimed that the auditorium, which was already a closed one, was jampacked, and that the air conditioning system was also not working properly.

A staff at the auditorium also told ANI that the venue was overcrowded and that people were jumping over the barricades and the gate.

The staff also mentioned that the bouncers present at the venue sprayed foam inside to disperse the crowd.

"There was a huge crowd. People were jumping over the barricade and gate. However, nothing happened inside the auditorium. KK was feeling unwell. He took a break and performed again," ANI quoted the staff.

Meanwhile, KK's wife and children landed in Kolkata on Wednesday morning and a post mortem will be conducted after the family's consent.

Doctors believe that the reason of death could be a heart attack but the final cause of death will be established only after the post mortem reports are out.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has promised all kinds of support to the singer's bereaved family and announced a gun salute for KK at the airport.