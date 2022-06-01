KK passes away: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pays her last respects to singer at Rabindra Sadan

ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid her last respects to singer KK at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata.

The mortal remains of the late singer were brought at Rabindra Sadan from SSKM Hospital today and his family members also paid final respects.

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee condoled the demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath who is popularly known as KK.

She also assured requisite support to the singer's family for necessary formalities and his last rites.

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee said, "The sudden and untimely demise of the Bollywood playback singer KK shocks and saddens us. My colleagues have been working since last night to ensure that all requisite support is given for necessary formalities, his rites and to his family now. My deep condolences."

The gun salute will be given at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the demise of singer KK.

The Prime Minister said that his songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all age groups.

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, passed away on Tuesday evening. The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

Kolkata Police has registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the sudden demise of the singer. The mortal remains of KK will be handed over to the family after the postmortem. He was just 54 years old. One of the most versatile singers of the Indian film industry, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

KK is best known for his songs like "Zindagi Do Pal Ki" from the movie Kites, "Aankhon Mein Teri" from the movie Om Shanti Om, "Khuda Jaane" from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, "Tadap Tadap" from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

