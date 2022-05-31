'Arrest corrupt BJP leaders first': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launches scathing attack on Centre

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday gave a clarion call to oust BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and said that the central agencies should first arrest the ‘corrupt’ BJP leaders.

“The BJP for their political vendetta uses CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) against people, but the central agencies should first arrest the corrupt BJP leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is busy arresting opposition leaders. You have arrested Delhi’s minister, Maharashtra’s minister. You are sending central agencies to Hemant Soren’s residence. You are calling someone a “coal thief”. Why isn’t the CBI, ED going to BJP Ministers’ residences? Try whatever you want to, in 2024, there will be no entry for BJP,” said Mamata.

Addressing the party workers at Purulia, Mamata said that the TMC government will build a film city in Purulia.

“Trinamool Congress-led Bengal government has resolved to make the Jungle Mahal Sundari Prakalpa a huge success, we will be building a Film City in Purulia. From Ayodhya Hills to Bagmundi, we will have developments worth Rs 72,000 crore in Raghunathpur, where thousands of people will get jobs, and even womenfolk will be employed. A new airport under the UDAN Scheme will also be built in the region,” added the Chief Minister.

Slamming the BJP led central government, Mamata said that the BJP should step down from the government if they fail to give the ‘dues’ to the states.

“I will tell the BJP-led Central government to give us the money back, or else we will say GoodBye BJP. If you can’t pay the money to the States, you have no right to govern this country. We will protest against this on June 5 and 6. The price of LPG keeps increasing. During elections, BJP talks about Ujjwala Scheme and after the elections, it becomes a Dhoka (fake),” mentioned Mamata.

Later while addressing an administrative meeting at Bankura, Mamata once again slammed the government officials for the alleged delay in the ‘developmental’ works undertaken by the Trinamool Congress government.