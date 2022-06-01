KK death: Singer was feeling uncomfortable while performing, had taken 10-minute break, say spectators |

Kolkata: The primary autopsy report of Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (53), popularly known as KK revealed that there was no ‘unnatural cause’ behind his death and also that he had a heart problem.

According to the SSKM hospital, the main autopsy report will be out within 72 hours after chemical tests are done.

The Lalbazar detective team and forensic team visited the five-star hotel where the singer died before he was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday night.

An unnatural death case has been filed at New Market police station.

According to KK’s manager Hitesh Bhatt, KK was feeling uncomfortable while he was performing for which he had taken a 10-minute break while performing.

“After he was feeling uncomfortable he had taken a 10-minute break following which he had resumed his live performance. After the performance, he complained that he was feeling cold for which he had turned off the air conditioner in the car. After reaching the hotel when I had opened the door he fell down,” said Bhatt, adding that the last rites of KK will take place at Versova crematorium on Thursday morning.

After the autopsy, a gun salute was given to the ace Bollywood singer by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Rabindra Sadan before his body was taken to Mumbai.

Family members of KK were present at Rabindra Sadan. Thousands of fans of the singer who were seen gathered outside Rabindra Sadan wept while bidding farewell to their favourite singer.

Celebrity manager Ronnie Sinha said that KK was one of the fittest singers.

However, according to several spectators, KK was feeling uncomfortable since the beginning of the programme. He was sweating and was frequently drinking water, they said.

Several celebrities from both Bollywood and Bengali Film industry condoled the death of the singer.