KK death news: Gun salute accorded to singer at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata; watch video

Gun salute was on Wednesday accorded to singer KK at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata. Earlier in the day, the government of Bengal had announced to give a gun salute to the late singer, who passed away yesterday after a live concert.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and members of the family of KK were also present to pay the last respects.

Banerjee, who supervised the proceedings, paid floral tributes to the late singer. The CM was also seen consoling KK's wife and other family members who were present at the venue.

His mortal remains will be taken to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport and handed over to his family, who will fly to Mumbai with the body

West Bengal: Gun salute accorded to singer KK at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata. CM Mamata Banerjee and members of the family of KK are also present here.



KK passed away in Kolkata last night after a live performance here.

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, passed away on Tuesday evening. The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

Kolkata Police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the sudden demise of singer KK. The case has been registered at the New Market police station.

The vocalist, who is known for his versatility, has sung in different languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali.

(with agency inputs)