'I Had No Relationship': Bigg Boss 19's Malti Chahar Clears Romance Rumours; Slams Amaal Mallik for Creating False Narrative

There have been several link-up rumours from the Bigg Boss 19 house. Initially, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik were speculated to be romantically involved. Later, Amaal was linked with wildcard entrant Malti Chahar. Addressing the rumours in a recent post, Malti clarified, "Let's clear this once and for all (sic)."
Malti further stated in her post on X, "Amaal and I had no relationship or any kind of “ship.” He asked for my number, and we met only once. We talked and shared some personal information. After that, we were in touch over the phone. That’s it! there was nothing else between us (sic)."
She also explained that when she said "bahar ki baat nahi karenge," she meant that they would not share each other’s personal information. Malti went on to call out Amaal for creating a narrative on Bigg Boss 19 that led viewers to believe she was trying to impress him. She claimed she became aware of these claims only after watching the show recently.
Malti also acknowledged Amaal's discussions about his mental health before and during the show. She added, "I was empathetic and tried to help in the moment so he wouldn’t have more regrets later. Now, I’m the one regretting it. That’s all. Spare me now (sic)." Malti concluded her post by urging people not to associate her name with Amaal anymore.
After Malti shared the post, some users called her out, saying she had forgotten there was ever anything between them until she brought it up now. One commented, "Everyone stopped caring, and yet here you are restarting the narrative like it’s yours to control (sic)." Another user commented, "No one was associating your name with his after a certain point until YOU mentioned it again by bringing up the “hey gorgeous” thing (sic)."