 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Post mortem confirms KK died of cardiac arrest, had weak lungs and liver: Report

KK delivered a live performance in Kolkata hours before his demise.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 05:06 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood playback singer KK passed away on May 31.

He had performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour on Tuesday evening.

KK reportedly complained about "feeling heavy" and was even sweating profusely during and after his performance.

The Kolkata Police lodged an accidental death report in the case.

Read Also
KK Death News LIVE Updates: Post mortem report confirms singer died of cardiac arrest; funeral to...
article-image

His body was sent for post mortem by the cops which has now been completed.

According to a report in Times Now, the post mortem reports confirmed that KK died due to a cardiac arrest.

The report also stated that he had weak lungs and liver.

Meanwhile, KK's mortal remains will be brought back to Mumbai on Wednesday and the funeral will be held in the city on Thursday.

Read Also
'Singers of Kolkata are better than KK': Rupankar Bagchi's comment on late musician goes viral; fans...
article-image

He is survived by his wife and two children.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has promised all kinds of support to the singer's bereaved family. His mortal remains are currently at Kolkata's Rabindra Sadan. A gun salute was accorded to the singer.

The vocalist, who is known for his versatility, has sung in different languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali.

Read Also
KK death: Auditorium was overcrowded, bouncers sprayed foam to disperse people, says concert staff
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodPost mortem confirms KK died of cardiac arrest, had weak lungs and liver: Report

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: Stone pelting on police in Chhittorgarh over killing of former BJP councillor Jagdish...

Rajasthan: Stone pelting on police in Chhittorgarh over killing of former BJP councillor Jagdish...

KK Death News LIVE Updates: Post mortem report confirms singer died of cardiac arrest; funeral to...

KK Death News LIVE Updates: Post mortem report confirms singer died of cardiac arrest; funeral to...

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal demands adequate security for Kashmiri Pandits in Valley amid their...

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal demands adequate security for Kashmiri Pandits in Valley amid their...

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: BKU leader, witness in case, attacked by bike-borne men in UP

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: BKU leader, witness in case, attacked by bike-borne men in UP

Post mortem confirms KK died of cardiac arrest, had weak lungs and liver: Report

Post mortem confirms KK died of cardiac arrest, had weak lungs and liver: Report