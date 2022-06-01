Was Kolkata's Nazrul Manch a death trap for singer KK?

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee looks on as police personnel carry the mortal remains of Bollywood playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, during a ceremony to pay tribute to KK, at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. | PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Kolkata: Soon after the death of ace Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (53), popularly known as KK, several questions are being raised about the security of Nazrul Manch as the spectators complained of mismanagement while Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim contradicted the claims.

Spectator Trina Banerjee said that the Gurudas college authority who had invited KK for their college social life along with the management of Nazrul Manch should be blamed.

“I was in the audience. The seating capacity of the stadium is around 2700 people but there were over 7000 people and the management didn’t do anything to stop them. Some even climbed the boundary wall to catch a glimpse of KK,” said Trina.

Trina also claimed that the air-conditioner was not functioning properly due to overcrowding.

“All the gates of the stadium had to be opened and one of the gates was also broken due to excessive crowd. There were several people also in the aisle and KK was finding it difficult to even move on the stage,” further mentioned Trina.

Another audience member said on anonymity that while performing KK was feeling ‘uncomfortable’ and even instructed to turn off the spotlights and lights above the stage due to heat.

“It was very uncomfortable inside. The AC was not functioning and an over-enthusiastic crowd led to such a doom. Soon after the programme was over KK was escorted to the hotel as his discomfort increased,” said the second spectator.

He also said that before inviting any celebrities colleges and schools should take proper note of their security.

According to celebrity manager Bijit Dey of Kolkata-based BlackEyed Event House, KK didn’t complain of uneasiness and also that the role to manage the crowd was on the students of Gurudas College.

The security personnel of Nazrul Manch said that KK was not ‘well’ and had complained about his health after a separate show on Monday.

No sooner had the Bollywood singer died than the BJP and the Congress alleged possible mismanagement at the concert led to KK’s death. However, KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim said that the AC was functioning.