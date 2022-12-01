Mumbai Updates: Traffic Police announces restrictions on Dec 2 due to VVIP movement; check out details here

City's AQI remains poor with an index of 188; Nerul, Sion and Vile Parle West record worst AQI

City's Air Quality index (AQI) remains 'poor' at 188, on Thursday 9.30 am, according to SAFAR. The report also stated that PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations in Mumbai were at 108 and 231 respectively.