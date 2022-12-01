Mumbai Updates: Traffic Police announces restrictions on Dec 2 due to VVIP movement; check out details here

Central Railways announces Mumbai - Madgaon One-way special train on Dec 3
Central Railway announces that it will run one-way special train on special charges from Mumbai to Madgaon to clear the extra rush of passengers on Saturday.
Thane: TMC announce 100 percent discount on overdue water bill penalty under Abhay Yojana
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) made a significant move and declared that the Abhay Yojana's overdue water bill penalty programme will receive a 100 percent reduction through March 31, 2023. The decision was taken by TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar.
Fire breaks out in bamboo forest opposite Saket police ground in Thane, no casualties reported
Fire broke out at bamboo forest opposite Saket police ground at Saket road in Thane on Thursday, December 1 at around 1:30pm. As per the information from the regional disaster management cell officials no casualties was reported from the spot.
Mumbai's Dharavi redevelopment project to start by june'23, here's what the revamp will have
The Adani Group has bagged the 259-hectare Dharavi redevelopment project at a hefty cost of Rs 5,069 crore. And, the government is working day and night to complete the formalities fasters so that the work to revamp Asia's biggest slum can start in six months, said officer belonging to Dharavi redevelopment project.
Traffic Police announces restrictions on Dec 2 due to VVIP movement; check out details here
The Traffic Police Division of Mumbai has shared a one-day traffic restrictions advisory for the citizens of Mumbai. The Indian Navy is going to conduct the Beating Retreat and Tattoo Ceremony 2022 from December 1 to December 4 2022 at the Gateway of India.
Metro 3 corridor achieves 100% tunnelling
The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) achieved its 42nd and final tunnel breakthrough on the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro 3 corridor on Wednesday at the Mumbai Central Metro Station.
City's AQI remains poor with an index of 188; Nerul, Sion and Vile Parle West record worst AQI
City's Air Quality index (AQI) remains 'poor' at 188, on Thursday 9.30 am, according to SAFAR. The report also stated that PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations in Mumbai were at 108 and 231 respectively.
