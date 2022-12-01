Mumbai's Dharavi redevelopment project to start by june'23, here's what the revamp will have

Dharavi redevelopment project | Photo: BL Soni

Mumbai: The Adani Group has bagged the 259-hectare Dharavi redevelopment project at a hefty cost of Rs 5,069 crore. And, the government is working day and night to complete the formalities fasters so that the work to revamp Asia's biggest slum can start in six months, said officer belonging to Dharavi redevelopment project.

The officer, though has given a hint the government is still is doldrums about executing the project to revamp Asia's biggest slum, which apparently is been known for many small-scale industries under it.

"The bid is for the entire Rs 20,000 crore project, with a seven-year timeline to rehabilitate the 6.5 lakh slum residents currently spread on around 2.5 square kilometres," he said.

Design plan will also include social infrastructure

"Along with houses and physical infrastructure such as roads and sewage, the design plan will include social infrastructure like hospitals and playgrounds. Regarding the Adani Group, the government has completed technical eligibility and then invited tenders. The government will invest Rs 100 crore out of a total cost of Rs 20,000 crore; the rest will have to be raised from the market," the officer said.

The government will remain a partner in the project until its completion. Meanwhile, the state government and Dharavi signed a state support agreement. As directors, government officials will help and guide the people of Dharavi. It will not be a project in which the government takes a back seat once a developer enters the picture.

The work is expected to kick-off within six months

The work is expected to kick-off within six months. The government likes to complete the revamping in seven years and the sale process in seventeen years. "I know there are many challenges," He added, "but the government will try to finish it off successfully."

"Dharavi is the most tarnished of brownfield projects. You have various communities coexisting, industrial establishments, slums, and non-slum areas. There are many challenges. Dharavi is the largest urban renewal project in the world. To complete the project's bidding process only, it took 14 years," said the officer.

"One of the project's highlights is the 'Hire Purchase' scheme, which allows people to rent a home and then buy it. From the scheme, those who are not eligible to buy a house in Dharavi because they moved after 2011, can get a benefit. Such individuals can first take a home on rent and then purchase it," according to the officer.

Project was called off due to railway land

Previously, a Dubai-based firm was a successful bidder in the global tender called in 2019, but since the Centre did not provide railway land for the project, the tender was called off. The railway land was necessary for this project, because, until the project is completed, it would have been used to construct transit houses.

"Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis worked with the Centre to obtain railway land, without which it was difficult to start the project. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also assured to make Mumbai slum-free, beginning with Dharavi," said officer.

He added, "Dharavi has been known as a crucial public purpose project. As a result, this project may receive special benefits. A scheme has been implemented, industries in Dharavi will be reimbursed for SGST during construction for a period of five years for the first time. This will benefit the trade affected by the revamp project."

Will try to give 30 percent more than the current scheme

"We will try to give 30 percent more than the current scheme to all eligible people. For non-slum areas, there will be different plans. People who lived in Dharavi between 2000 and 2011 will be given houses only at the cost of construction. Those who moved out after 2011, but will get PAP outside of Dharavi. We will try to give a place to them near Dharavi," the officer concluded.