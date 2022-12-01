Thane: TMC announce 100 percent discount on overdue water bill penalty under Abhay Yojana

Abhay Yojana's overdue water bill penalty programme will receive a 100 per cent reduction through March 31, 2023. | Representative Photo

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) made a significant move and declared that the Abhay Yojana's overdue water bill penalty programme will receive a 100 percent reduction through March 31, 2023. The decision was taken by TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar.

The Thane civic body commissioner has also appealed to the citizens to take advantage of this scheme on a priority basis.

During the period of four months from December 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, the citizens whose water bill is due will be able to take the benefit of this Abhay Yojana. The scheme is beneficial for defaulters by completely waiving the amount of water tax penalty due till 31st March 2023.

Bangar said, "The Citizens from Thane who have not paid their water bill should note that the overdue amount has to be paid at once and it cannot be paid in installments. Also there will be no extension on Abhay Yojana after March 31, 2023.The scheme will not be applicable to the household connection holders who have paid the water bill before the announcement of this Abhay Yojana and the concession will not be applicable to the commercial connection holders."

Bangar further added, "In the financial year 2022-23, the water supply department of TMC levied water charges on 72,120 metered and 1,53,295 non-metered water connection holder. The Thane civic body has levied past due amount of Rs 95.13 crore and an administrative levy (penalty) of Rs 38.79 crore. So far 4,316 taps have been broken and 97 motor / pump rooms have been sealed by the water dues recovery department."

The Thane civic body has appealed the citizens to co-operate with the TMC by paying the overdue water bill promptly and avail the administrative fine (penalty) waiver and avoid severe action.Citizens should deposit the water bill payments in the concerned ward committee office of TMC. Also, the facility of online payment has been made available on the website https://watertax.thanecity.gov.in for non-meter system water payments and on the website https://tmcswmb.co.in for meter system.