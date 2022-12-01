Thane: Fire breaks out in bamboo forest opposite Saket police ground, no casualties reported

Fire breaks out in bamboo forest opposite Saket police ground in Thane. | FPJ

Thane: Fire broke out at bamboo forest opposite Saket police ground at Saket road in Thane on Thursday, December 1 at around 1:30pm. As per the information from the regional disaster management cell officials no casualties was reported from the spot.

Avinash Sawant, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), chief of Thane said, " We received the information at the disaster management cell room on Thursday at around 1:20pm about the bamboo trees and dry leaves in the bamboo forest at Saket road in Thane were on fire. Soon after receiving the information our team reached the spot with city transport department staffs, disaster management cell staffs, forest department staffs and fire brigade personnel along with one rescue vehicle and one water tanker."

Sawant further added," Our team with the help of fire brigade personnel completely doused off the fire at around 2pm and now the situation is under control."

