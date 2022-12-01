Mumbai: Metro 3 corridor achieves 100% tunnelling

Mumbai Metro 3 tunnel | File

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) achieved its 42nd and final tunnel breakthrough on the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro 3 corridor on Wednesday at the Mumbai Central Metro Station.

Robbins made Tunnel Boring Machine Tansa-1 completed its most challenging drive of 837 metres from Mahalaxmi Metro Station to Mumbai Central Metro Station Up line in 243 days using 558 concrete rings. This part of the civil construction is under package-3 that includes Mumbai Central, Mahalaxmi, Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk and Worli Metro Stations; it’s one of the longest stretches of the Line-3 corridor.

“It was with great pleasure that I witnessed the final breakthrough today. It marks 100% tunnelling of the Metro 3 corridor. Tunnelling below Mumbai’s heritage precincts, in close proximity of old dilapidated buildings, existing Metro line, railway lines, water body with different and sometimes difficult geological conditions has been a daunting task,” said Ms Ashwini Bhide, MMRC Managing Director.

“We used advanced technology without compromising the safety of workers. We aim to provide a speedy, comfortable, and safe commuting experience to the Mumbaikars,” Subodh K Gupta, Director (Projects), MMRC.

The overall project progress stands at 76.6% and 100% tunnelling scope of 545km has been completed on the entire stretch of 33.5km.

Last week, The Free Press Journal had reported the MMRC’s final breakthrough within a week.