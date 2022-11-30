Fatal accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway; 3 dead |

Three of the four passengers died in an accident on the Mumbai - Ahmedabad National Highway when a vehicle travelling from Gujarat towards Mumbai collided with a cargo truck. Another co-passenger has sustained minor injuries.

The accident occurred today at Dhanivari which is about seven kilometres from Charoti on the national highway in the afternoon. The driver, who was speeding towards Mumbai, hit the truck as he misjudged the truck coming in front of the vehicle. Apart from the driver, other passengers were seriously injured during the accident as they likely were not wearing seat belts.

After receiving information about the accident, the highway police rushed to the spot. Two passengers died at the spot of the accident and the third injured was taken to Vedanta Hospital in Dhundalwadi and died during the treatment.

Deepak Agarwal (58), Sumitra Agarwal (78), Satyanarayan Agarwal (80) and three passengers have died among the dead. Ketan Agarwal (25) is the name of the injured passenger. The family was returning to Kalyan from a wedding ceremony at Khanvel.

Industrialist Cyrus Mistry met with a similar accident on September 4 a few kilometres away from this accident site. Many accidents occur in this Charoti region of the National Highway. Lane discipline and safety measures are not followed by heavy vehicles on this span of the highway.