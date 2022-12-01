Mumbai: Central Railways announces Mumbai - Madgaon One-way special train on Dec 3

Mumbai: Central Rail announces Mumbai - Madgaon One-way special | Representative pic

Mumbai: Central Railway announces that it will run one-way special train on special charges from Mumbai to Madgaon to clear the extra rush of passengers on Saturday.

Train Details:

01427 one-way special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 00.20 hrs on Saturday 3.12.2022 and will arrive Madgaon 12.15 hrs same day.

Halts:

The one-way special train will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sawantwadi Road and Karmali stations before reaching its destination, Madgaon.

Composition:

The train will have 15 Sleeper class coaches and 2 General Second class cum guard’s brake vans.

Reservation details:

Bookings for the 01427 one-way special train on special charges will open on 02.12.2022 at all PRS locations and on website www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings at halts of these special trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.